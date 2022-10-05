First Personal Financial Services Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE LOW traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.46. The company had a trading volume of 57,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,043. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.15. The firm has a market cap of $121.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.26.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

