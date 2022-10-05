First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) PT Lowered to $15.75

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler to $15.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

FRBA traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $14.21. 18,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,795. First Bank has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.73.

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. First Bank had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in First Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 104,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in First Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in First Bank by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 277,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 14,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

