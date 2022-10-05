Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Lowered to $40.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s previous close.

FITB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

