Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Lowered to $40.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s previous close.
FITB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.65.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of FITB opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
Further Reading
