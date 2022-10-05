Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) Trading 2.7% Higher

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $17.05. 808 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83.

