Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $562,481,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $407,293,000 after buying an additional 4,021,488 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after buying an additional 3,075,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after buying an additional 3,050,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,950,457,000 after buying an additional 1,066,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stephens cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.46.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.05. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.70 and a fifty-two week high of $126.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

