FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.90. The company had a trading volume of 81,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,520. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.19 and a 200 day moving average of $212.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

