Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Trading Down 5.8%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.44 and last traded at $22.45. 6,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,351,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 371.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $986,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,189,232.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 17,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $518,686.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,381.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $986,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,189,232.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,293 shares of company stock worth $1,658,161 in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,703 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 378.4% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,963 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 378.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 858,193 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,102,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after purchasing an additional 743,525 shares during the period.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

