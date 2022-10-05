Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Fastenal by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,058 shares of company stock worth $289,435. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on FAST shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus cut their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.84. The stock had a trading volume of 53,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,352. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

