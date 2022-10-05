Family CFO Inc Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Family CFO Inc decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.8% of Family CFO Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,025,000 after acquiring an additional 74,802 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 78,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.65. 145,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,229,062. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.83. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.99 and a 12 month high of $63.83.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

