Family CFO Inc Acquires 781 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Family CFO Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 8.5% of Family CFO Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $638,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.91. 4,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,036. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.38 and its 200 day moving average is $162.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

