Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 636,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

NYSE EXR opened at $179.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $156.70 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.82.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.