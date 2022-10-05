Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Down to $8.94

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.94, but opened at $8.40. Exscientia shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 907 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 9.08.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($13.61) by $13.32. The business had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 million. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 186.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAI. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Exscientia by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,860,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after buying an additional 212,806 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Exscientia by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 221,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. 27.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

