Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,970 shares during the quarter. Exelixis makes up about 0.7% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.14% of Exelixis worth $9,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 18.7% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,904 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 3,235.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,706,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,090 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 30.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,562,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,621 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,493,000 after purchasing an additional 607,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on Exelixis to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

Exelixis Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.06. 6,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,137. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $419.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.09 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 17.53%. Research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

