Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.46

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.46 and last traded at C$7.50, with a volume of 17024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark dropped their price target on Exco Technologies from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Exco Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25. The firm has a market cap of C$291.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50.

Exco Technologies Dividend Announcement

Exco Technologies ( TSE:XTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$129.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

About Exco Technologies

(Get Rating)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.