Excalibur Management Corp Trims Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Excalibur Management Corp cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Amgen by 3,582.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after buying an additional 102,066 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,844,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Amgen by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.49. 61,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,110. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.64.

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

