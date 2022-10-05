Excalibur Management Corp Sells 9,091 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Excalibur Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,091 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $243,159,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,690,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $69,969,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 405,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,542,500. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

