Excalibur Management Corp Sells 807 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Excalibur Management Corp reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,306,000 after buying an additional 1,461,561 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,709 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,770.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,335 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 986,490 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.00. The stock had a trading volume of 117,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,830. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.08 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.35.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

