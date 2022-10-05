Excalibur Management Corp Sells 600 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Excalibur Management Corp reduced its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth $206,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,502 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $803,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 80,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 113.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Shares of DOX traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.64. 10,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,675. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.80 and a 200-day moving average of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $90.77.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

