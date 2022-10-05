Excalibur Management Corp Sells 511 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.1% of Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 32.4% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 41,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.3 %

IBM traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.87. The stock had a trading volume of 118,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,593. The company has a market capitalization of $113.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

