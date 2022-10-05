Excalibur Management Corp Sells 1,013 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,757 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,624,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,722,000 after purchasing an additional 312,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

TAP traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.54. The stock had a trading volume of 26,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

