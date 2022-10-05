Excalibur Management Corp Raises Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the second quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 2.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on UL shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Trading Down 1.1 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.75. The stock had a trading volume of 78,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $54.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.