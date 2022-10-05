Excalibur Management Corp Purchases 755 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Comcast by 566.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 550.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.71. 1,184,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,886,908. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $57.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average is $40.45.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Redburn Partners cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

