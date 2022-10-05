Excalibur Management Corp Cuts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Excalibur Management Corp cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,465 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 30.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,742 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 138,780 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $746,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $33.03. The company had a trading volume of 186,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

