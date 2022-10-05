Excalibur Management Corp Boosts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Excalibur Management Corp grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.7% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 99,262 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 44,424 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.3% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.21. 187,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,486,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.