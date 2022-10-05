EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.30

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EVN from €27.00 ($27.55) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

EVN Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57.

EVN Company Profile

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat.

