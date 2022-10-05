Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Short Interest Update

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,070,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 12,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eventbrite by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,747,000 after purchasing an additional 781,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Eventbrite by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,104,000 after purchasing an additional 110,587 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Eventbrite by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,964,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,200 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Eventbrite by 3.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,152,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 99,287 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Eventbrite by 13.2% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,970,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,503,000 after purchasing an additional 347,205 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EB shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eventbrite from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

EB opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $66.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.07 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 43.35% and a negative net margin of 30.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

