European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.20

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

European Assets Trust Stock Performance

EAT stock opened at GBX 84.80 ($1.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 96.80. European Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77.20 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 147 ($1.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £305.34 million and a PE ratio of 294.48.

Get European Assets Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Martin Breuer acquired 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £11,869 ($14,341.47).

About European Assets Trust

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.