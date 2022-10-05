Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Short Interest Up 8.2% in September

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EURN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Euronav from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Euronav Price Performance

Shares of EURN opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.15. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Euronav will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronav

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Amundi increased its stake in Euronav by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 38.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

Further Reading

