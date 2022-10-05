Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.42.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Essent Group to $54.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.18. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.47.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.29 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 85.02%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 10.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 815,259 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,133,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,325,000 after purchasing an additional 620,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,590,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,419,000 after purchasing an additional 411,585 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 504.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 312,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,327,000 after purchasing an additional 286,764 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.