ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.27. 6,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,500. The stock has a market cap of $200.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $21.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.81 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 42,126 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

