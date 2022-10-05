Esken (LON:ESKN) Trading Down 6.5%

Esken Limited (LON:ESKN – Get Rating) was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06). Approximately 1,107,684 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 953,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.24 ($0.06).

The company has a market cap of £50.57 million and a PE ratio of -1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.21.

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and renewables businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Aviation, Renewables, Investments, and Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

