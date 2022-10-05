Ergo Trading 39.4% Lower Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.74 or 0.00013552 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $165.88 million and $2.00 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 39.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,196.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00020917 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00270784 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00136555 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.95 or 0.00727586 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.49 or 0.00606479 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $122.50 or 0.00606528 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00244938 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 60,606,465 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org/en. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.