Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Timken Company’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Timken in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Timken’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TKR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Timken to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $64.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.34. Timken has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $78.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.32. Timken had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $503,718.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $503,718.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,420,000 after purchasing an additional 112,617 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,962,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,841,000 after acquiring an additional 557,534 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,134,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,218,000 after acquiring an additional 44,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Timken by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,882,000 after acquiring an additional 130,002 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Timken by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 562,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

