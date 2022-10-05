Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.86.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $158.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.83 and a 200 day moving average of $180.45. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $151.05 and a twelve month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,960,741,000 after buying an additional 289,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,225,000 after buying an additional 807,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,626,000 after buying an additional 547,369 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,103,000 after buying an additional 44,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,074,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,034,000 after buying an additional 339,226 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.