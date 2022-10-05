Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,040,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the August 31st total of 6,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

EOSE opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $115.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.72. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 million. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 2,650.45% and a negative net margin of 1,161.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,816 shares in the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

