EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,362 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE EOG traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $125.79. The stock had a trading volume of 62,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.47.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.