Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%.

Enterprise Products Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Enterprise Products Partners has a payout ratio of 73.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.8%.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,800,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,468,052. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

