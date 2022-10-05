Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Insider Gardner Cameron Dales Sells 30,000 Shares

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $540,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 929,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,760,056.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gardner Cameron Dales also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enovix alerts:

On Thursday, August 11th, Gardner Cameron Dales sold 10,000 shares of Enovix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of Enovix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00.

Enovix Stock Down 2.7 %

Enovix stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,734,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,090. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 2.05. Enovix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,680,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

About Enovix

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.