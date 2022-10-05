Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Short Interest Update

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the August 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enochian Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENOB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 202.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 19,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enochian Biosciences alerts:

Enochian Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENOB opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. Enochian Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $13.78.

Enochian Biosciences Company Profile

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), influenza and coronavirus infections, and cancer. The company's lead candidate includes ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; ENOB-HV-11, a preventative HIV vaccine; ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HB-01, a coopting HBV polymerase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enochian Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enochian Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.