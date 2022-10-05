Enhancing Capital LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Enhancing Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Ferrari comprises 1.2% of Enhancing Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Enhancing Capital LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.00.

RACE traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.23. 12,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.91. Ferrari has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 19.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

