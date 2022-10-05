Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, Energi has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $9.66 million and $157,332.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00085267 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00063641 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00029593 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00018038 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007656 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 56,924,535 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

