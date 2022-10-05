ElonDoge Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.06 Million (EDOGE)

ElonDoge (EDOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. In the last week, ElonDoge has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ElonDoge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ElonDoge has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $29,482.00 worth of ElonDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010673 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000076 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
ElonDoge Coin Profile
ElonDoge’s total supply is 700,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,760,029,724,933 coins. ElonDoge’s official Twitter account is @elondogeio.
ElonDoge Coin Trading
