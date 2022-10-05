ElonDoge Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.06 Million (EDOGE)

ElonDoge (EDOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. In the last week, ElonDoge has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ElonDoge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ElonDoge has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $29,482.00 worth of ElonDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ElonDoge alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ElonDoge Coin Profile

ElonDoge’s total supply is 700,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,760,029,724,933 coins. ElonDoge’s official Twitter account is @elondogeio.

ElonDoge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ElonDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ElonDoge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ElonDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ElonDoge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ElonDoge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.