Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Trading Down 1.8%

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 580 ($7.01) and last traded at GBX 599 ($7.24). Approximately 621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 23,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 610 ($7.37).

Elixirr International Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 668.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 676.26. The company has a market cap of £277.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,604.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

Elixirr International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers creative, marketing, and self-funded transformation services. The company offers its services for various industries, such as automotive and transportation, manufacturing, business and financial services, charities, energy, utilities and resources, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, insurance, luxury and fashion, travel and leisure, telecommunications, technology, retail and consumer goods, private equity, media, and entertainment and sports industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elixirr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elixirr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.