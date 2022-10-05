Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) & Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Head to Head Survey

Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Rating) and Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Elite Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Praxis Precision Medicines has a beta of 3.01, meaning that its stock price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Elite Pharmaceuticals and Praxis Precision Medicines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elite Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Praxis Precision Medicines 0 2 2 0 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Praxis Precision Medicines has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 279.75%. Given Praxis Precision Medicines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Praxis Precision Medicines is more favorable than Elite Pharmaceuticals.

0.1% of Elite Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Praxis Precision Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Elite Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Praxis Precision Medicines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Elite Pharmaceuticals and Praxis Precision Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elite Pharmaceuticals 20.73% 28.99% 18.69% Praxis Precision Medicines N/A -105.95% -89.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elite Pharmaceuticals and Praxis Precision Medicines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elite Pharmaceuticals $32.26 million 1.10 $8.90 million $0.01 3.50 Praxis Precision Medicines N/A N/A -$167.06 million ($5.13) -0.46

Elite Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Praxis Precision Medicines. Praxis Precision Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elite Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Elite Pharmaceuticals beats Praxis Precision Medicines on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and manufacture of oral, controlled-release products and generic pharmaceuticals. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Products and New Drug Applications for Branded Products. It owns, licenses, and contract manufactures various generic and oral dose pharmaceuticals products, such as Phentermine HCl 37.5mg tablets for the treatment of bariatrics under Adipex-P brand; Phendimetrazine Tartrate 35mg tablets for bariatrics under the Bontril brand; Naltrexone HCl 50mg tablets for the treatment of pains under the Revia brand; and Isradipine 2.5mg and 5mg capsules for cardiovascular diseases. The company also provides Oxycodone HCl immediate release 5mg, 10mg, 15mg, 20mg, and 30mg tablets for pains under Roxycodone brand; Trimipramine Maleate Immediate Release antidepressant capsules under the Surmontil brand; Dextroamphetamine Saccharate, Amphetamine Aspartate, Dextroamphetamine Sulfate, and Amphetamine Sulfate Immediate Release tablets for central nervous system diseases under the Adderall brand, as well as Dantrolene Sodium capsules for muscle relaxant under the Dantrium brand; SequestOX, an immediate release Oxycodone with Naltrexone; Loxapine Succinate capsules for treating antipsychotic under the brand Loxapine; Acetaminophen and Codeine Phosphate for the management of mild to moderate pain; and antibiotic products. In addition, it manufactures controlled-release products on a contract basis for third parties in the areas of pain, allergy, bariatric, and infection. Further, the company is developing a range of abuse deterrent opioid products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor. The company is also developing PRAX-562, a persistent sodium current blocker that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe pediatric epilepsy and adult cephalgia; PRAX-222, an antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) for patients with gain-of-function (GOF) SCN2A epilepsy; and KCNT1 program for the treatment of KCNT1 GOF epilepsy. It has a cooperation and license agreement with RogCon Inc.; a license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company; a research collaboration, option, and license agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and collaboration with The Florey Institute to develop three novel ASOs. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

