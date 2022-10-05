Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $55.04 million and $250,819.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001355 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00016922 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,929,940,760 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

