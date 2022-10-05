eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.31.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of eHealth to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eHealth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in eHealth by 88.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 487,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 229,507 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in eHealth by 52.5% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 187,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 64,430 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in eHealth by 22.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in eHealth by 152.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in eHealth by 42.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 51,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $114.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.56. eHealth has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $47.21.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.89 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 33.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eHealth will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

