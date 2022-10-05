ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Stock Price Up 21.7%

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 21.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Approximately 9,883,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 3,461,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.07. The company has a market cap of £7.32 million and a P/E ratio of -3.44.

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

