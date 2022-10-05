Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of ETW stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $8.00. 1,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,239. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $11.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

