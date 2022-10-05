Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ETY traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,915. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 93,286 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,280,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79,145 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 477,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

