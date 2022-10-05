Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (EXD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXDGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSEARCA EXD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,056. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It invests in equity markets. The fund invests directly and through derivatives such as options in stocks of companies.

